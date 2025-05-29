Meet the KRIS 6 2025 Beach to Bay team

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The 48th annual Beach to Bay relay marathon gets underway this Saturday, May 31, at 7 a.m. The relay begins near Bob Hall Pier, with the last leg ending at McCaughan Park just west of Swantner Park.
This year, KRIS 6 has six runners participating in this year's event, so let's meet some of the participants.
MEET THE TEAM:
Justin Shirley
Justin is a Studio Tech for KRIS and KDF. This will the first Beach to Bay Relay for Justin. He is set to run the 1st leg of the race, which is 3.46 miles. Justin is an avid shoe collector, and most days his shoe game is on point.
Tony Jaramillo
Tony Jaramillo is the KRIS 6 Neighborhood Reporter for Flour Bluff and the Southside area. Tony is preparing to run Leg 2 of the relay, which is roughly 4.67 miles. Tony says if he could eat pizza every day, he would.
Joe Escobedo
Joe is a photographer for KRIS, KZTV, and KAJA. Joe has been running marathons for nearly two decades. Joe enjoys traveling and spending time with his daughter.
Victoria Balderrama
Victoria Balderrama is the KRIS 6 Neighborhood Reporter for the Mathis, Sinton, and Beeville areas. Victoria lived in New Mexico for three years and learned to rock climb, tie a bowline knot, and hike the wilderness.
Drew Bishop
Drew is the Producer of the 5 p.m. KRIS 6 newscast. Drew is getting ready to run Leg 6 of the relay, which is about 4.93 miles. Drew loves playing chess in his spare time.
Stefanie Lauber
Stefanie is the KRIS Sunrise Show meteorologist. She is preparing to run Leg 5 of the race, which is approximately 4.20 miles long. Stef loves to strength train over doing cardio exercises.
Check out the Legs:
-
Leg 1 = 3.46
Start: Intersection of Ellif Road and Access Road 5
Exchange Point: The Beach South of Bob Hall Pier
Bus Service
Park: FREEDOM FITNESS (5858 South Padre Island Dr)
Boarding Time: 4:45 a.m. until 5:15 a.m.
Return Service: Yes, From Exchange Point back to FREEDOM FITNESS
-
Leg 2 = 4.67
Start: The Beach South of Bob Hall Pier
Exchange Point: North Side of Causeway Bridge
Bus Service
Park: FREEDOM FITNESS (5858 South Padre Island Dr)
Boarding Time: 5:15 a.m. until 6:00 a.m.
Return Service: Yes, From Exchange Point back to FREEDOM FITNESS
-
Leg 3 = 4.36
Start: North Side of Causeway Bridge
Exchange Point: Waldron Road near N.A.S. Drive “Y”
Bus Service
Park: Security Drive just off of First National Drive in Flour Bluff.
Boarding Time: 6:30 a.m. until 6:45 a.m.
Return Service: No! Exchange Point is within walking distance to parking.
-
Leg 4 = 4.60
Start: Waldron Road near N.A.S. Drive “Y”
Exchange Point: Outside of N.A.S. North Gate
Bus Service
Park: Security Drive just off of First National Drive in Flour Bluff.
No Boarding time: Parking is within walking distance to leg 4 start point
Return Service: Yes, From Exchange Point back to parking.
-
Leg 5 = 4.20
Start: Outside of N.A.S. North Gate
Exchange Point: West Side of Swantner Park on sidewalk
Bus Service
Park: Texas A&M University on Ocean Dr.
Boarding Time: 8:00 a.m. until 8:45 a.m.
Return Service: No, Have a plan!
- Leg 6 = 4.93
Start: West Side of Swantner Park on sidewalk
Finish Line: McCaughan Park
Bus Service
There is no bus service for leg #6. Have a plan in advance!