Meet London ISD's 12th man, Johnny Garza who captures London ISD's magic for free

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 12th man in football usually means the fans, but at London ISD, it's taken a whole different meaning.

Johnny Garza works a full-time job in medical device sales. He is also the sports videographer for London ISD, and he does it for free.

Garza's journey as the videographer began by simply asking London's Athletic Director, Robbie Moreno, if anyone was creating content for sports.

"He said no. He offered to pay me, I said 'no, I was just learning.' I was just learning this hobby. One year later here I am. And I’ve invested a lot of money into my equipment. It’s been a journey it’s been a lot of fun," Garza said.

With only one year on the job, Garza’s hustle has led him to create videos like this. And he's not limited to just football highlights.

"I've covered football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, pretty much all the sports," Garza said.

Johnny has two boys who go to London. But he said there are more reasons why he is passionate about his craft.

"At the end of the day these kids are just looking for an opportunity. We’re a small 3A school here in Corpus Christi. If I can help create that platform, and maybe get them get noticed, that would mean a lot to me," Garza said.

Garza said he's also motivated by the love he’s felt from the student-athletes.

"That'S what gives me the most joy. Seeing these kids when I show up, they’re like, ‘Oh man is he gonna capture my play?’ Those thing really move me to want to continue to come out here and cover this program," Garza said.

Garza said even after his youngest son graduates, he still plans on capturing moments for the Pirates. For a look at his work, click here.

