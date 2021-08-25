Medical experts with the International Medical Corps help Corpus Christi vaccination efforts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of medical experts known as the International Medical Corps decided to come help with vaccination efforts in Nueces County.

The organization is mostly found around the world but due to the pandemic they decided to come back to the United States to help their country in this time of need.

Every single member of this group are encouraging people across the Coastal Bend to get vaccinated; they say they were in contact with the Public Health Department and decided it was best to come.

Yvonne Groenhout with the organization said it's about getting vaccinated and helping others around you.

"You trust our decisions when you are at your sickest when you can't breathe," she said. "Why can't you trust our advice now when we tell you, please get vaccinated, it's the most important thing we can do now."

The organization was at La Palmera Mall Wednesday helping the National Guard with vaccinations. They will be told by the Health Department where they will be going to next.