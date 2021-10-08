McDonalds offering free breakfast to educators Oct.11-15

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The COVID-19 pandemic has been rough on everyone, but especially essential workers.

Last year, McDonalds brought the ‘Thank You Meal’ to recognize first responders and healthcare workers at the height of the pandemic. This year, McDonalds is bringing the ‘Thank You Meal’ back, but this time for another essential group who the fast-food company says has stepped up during a challenging time to inspire and empower others: educators.

From Oct. 11-15, teachers, administrators and school staff in the Coastal bend will be able to receive a free ‘Thank You Meal’ breakfast from participating McDonald’s locations.

The meal includes your choice of one egg McMuffin, sausage biscuit, OR bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit AND a hashbrown and a medium coffee or soft drink.

Hand-out/McDonald's USA, LLC Free Thank You Meal for Educators at McDonald's from Oct. 11-15

Just go to your local McDonalds during breakfast hours, and show a valid work ID to receive your free breakfast.

Thank you educators for all that you do!

