CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A Mathis resident claimed a Powerball prize worth $1 million for a drawing from July 19.

According to Texas Lottery officials, the ticket was purchased at Mushi’s 3, located at 103344 Interstate Highway 37 in Pleasanton, Texas.

The second-tier winning numbers matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (7-10-11-13-24) but not the red Powerball number (24).

Texas Lottery officials said the winner chose to remain anonymous.