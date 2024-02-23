MATHIS MOTHER ARRESTED: Charged in baby's death

MATHIS, Tx — A Mathis woman has been charged with capital murder after police say she killed her 7 month old daughter.

According to Mathis Police Chief Guillermo "Willie" Figueroa, on Dec. 19, Olivia Munoz, told Mathis police she woke up and found her daughter, Hazel, unresponsive at their home on the 900 block of Marigold Street.

According to police, Munoz told her mother Hazel wasn't breathing. That's when Hazel's grandmother asked another family member to call 911. When the child was taken to the hospital, the baby was pronounced dead and hospital officials contacted the Mathis Police Department to let them know the baby had injuries.

When officers questioned Munoz, they said she admitted to injuring the child during three separate incidents.

Figueroa said Munoz told detectives she never took the child to get medical attention.

"At the time, Munoz was pregnant and the mother of another daughter, a year and five months old. The older child did not have injuries," Figueroa said.

Mathis police arrested Munoz the following day and charged her with two separate counts of injury to a child, for two of the three incidents.

Police said, Hazel's autopsy showed that she had several fractures in her arms, skull and ribs.

Last month, her charges were upgraded to capital murder after the results of the baby's autopsy were turned over to the Mathis Police Department. The report ruled the baby's death a homicide.

"She admitted she had a lot of anger towards the 7 month old baby due to problems she had with the baby's father." Figueroa added. "She told officers that her three children shared the same biological father."

Texas Rangers have been called in to help with the investigation. Currently, Olivia is facing capital murder charges. She's is in the San Patricio County Jail on a $1.1 million bond.

