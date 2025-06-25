Margie hits a milestone: Odem native turns 100 years old

Chatter, laughter, and singing filled a room at the Brookdale Trinity Towers on Tuesday, as neighbors far and near gathered to celebrate neighbor Margie Schackelford, who hit a major milestone: turning 100 years old.

The Odem native is well-known in her community; she was a long-time organist at the First Baptist Church there. She is admired and loved by all who have met her.

A Happy 100th Birthday to Margie

Kris 6 News caught up with Margie at her party, and when asked what her secret to her success is, she replied with,

"Active! Staying active, and when you can't take care of yourself, come to Brookdale. They'll take care of you."

At the party, loved ones took the time to give speeches express their love and gratitude towards Shackelford.

