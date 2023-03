March Madness: NCAA Men's basketball TV schedule on CBS

KZTV will be airing multiple games as part of 2023's March Madness men's tournament.

Below is a list of broadcast dates and times for the tournament on CBS. All times are in the central time zone:

THURSDAY, MARCH 16 (FIRST ROUND)

11:15 a.m. — No. 9 Maryland vs. No. 8 West Virginia

1:45 p.m. — No. 16 Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi vs. No. 1 Alabama

6:10 p.m. — No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke

8:40 p.m. — No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee

FRIDAY, MARCH 17 (FIRST ROUND)

11:15 a.m. — No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State

1:45 p.m. — No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette

6:10 p.m. — No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky

8:40 p.m. — No. 14 Montana State vs. No. 3 Kansas

SATURDAY, MARCH 18 (SECOND ROUND)

11 a.m. Matchup TBD

1:30 p.m. Matchup TBD

4 p.m. Matchup TBD

6:30 p.m. Matchup TBD

SUNDAY, MARCH 19 (SECOND ROUND)

11 a.m. Matchup TBD

1:30 p.m. Matchup TBD

4 p.m. Matchup TBD

THURSDAY, MARCH 23 (SWEET 16)

6 p.m. Matchup TBD

8:30 p.m. Matchup TBD

FRIDAY, MARCH 24 (SWEET 16)

6 p.m. Matchup TBD

8:30 p.m. Matchup TBD

SUNDAY, MARCH 26 (ELITE EIGHT)

1 p.m. Matchup TBD

3:55 p.m. Matchup TBD

SATURDAY, APRIL 1 (FINAL FOUR)

5 p.m. Matchup TBD

7:30 p.m. Matchup TBD

MONDAY, APRIL 3 (NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP)

8 p.m. Matchup TBD

