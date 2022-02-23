Many Nueces County couples get married on 2/22/22

It’s a day that doesn’t come around 'two' often. Today’s date, 2/22/22, is considered a palindrome — a sequence or phrase, or in this case, date, that can be read forwards and backwards the same way. It’s also Tuesday, the second day of the week, making it 'Two'sday. It’s a date the National Weather Service says won't come back for another 400 years!

It’s a date many couples in Nueces County consider special as well: their wedding day.

Sara Yepez and Armando Yepez were just one of the 17 couples that Justice of the Peace Judge Henry Santana married on Tuesday.

“My younger sister, she was like 'hey, 2, 22, 22 on a Tuesday', and so I was telling him and I was like 'hey, now you can never forget our anniversary, you’ll always remember it' and so he was like 'yeah sure we should do that',” Sara said about her husband Armando.

Judge Santana said Tuesdays aren’t usually a popular day for a wedding. He said usually it’s Fridays or the weekends. But on Tuesday, on this special date, Santana said couples started requesting this day about a month ago.

“We have had more Valentine’s today than on Valentine’s Day,” she said.

Joann and Samuel Cantu, also got married on Tuesday at Oleander Park. They have been friends for 46 years and said their first date was on 2/22/2018, 4 years ago.

“The date does help. 2, 22. And the time as well,” Samuel said.

They finalized their marriage at exactly 2:22 p.m. with a kiss and said that idea came from the presiding judge.

“This is extremely special for us to be together now and you know, join as one,” Joann Cantu said.

