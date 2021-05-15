Many gathered at Sherrill Park to celebrate Arm Forces Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Appreciation and gratitude can go such a long way for the many veterans that have bravely served our country.

Arm Forces Day can be seen as a day filled with rich history and to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Over at Sherrill Park Saturday, many onlookers stopped in their tracks as flags were displayed from several branches of our United States military and gave a salute to the ones who fought for our country.

“And that’s probably one of the biggest things, you know, they’re not forgotten even though we’re not in uniform we still served and that’s what’s important, to recognize those individuals,” said Corpus Christi chair of the Mayor's committee VA Martin Longoria.

Longoria says celebrating Arm Forces Day here at home makes a difference in our community.

“A lot of things have been forgotten in history, but we want to make sure, that’s why things like this are held to recognize those individuals, you’re not forgotten you’re honored,” said Longoria.

Hometown hero Dr. James Mobley was honored and shared the importance of arm forces day.

Dr. Mobley says he entered the service back in 1965 - but says heard the words thank you for your service till 1990.

“It’s incredibly powerful when someone comes up and says, thank you for your service,” said Dr. Mobley.

The longtime family doctor located in San Patricio County encourages all to find some way to support the country.

“Everyone should find a way to give back the many blessings that we have been given in this country," said Dr. Mobley.

There are also upcoming events with our area veterans, such as VFW #8982 placing flag markers on May 28 at the Ducan cemeteries at 10a.m.

May 22nd Mayors committee will host a raffle that will help a student at their college. VFP #8432