A man was sent to the hospital Sunday night after being shot while driving.

Corpus Christi Police Department officials said the incident happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Greenwood and SPID.

He was struck once while driving down SPID and is expected to be OK.

Investigators don't have any information to share about the suspect right now and ask for any information to be called into the police department at (361) 888-TIPS.