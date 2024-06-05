Man shot and arrested on city's West Side Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Police were called out to a home in the 1200 block of Mendoza Street in the city's West Side on Tuesday at 3:42 p.m., according to a police report.
When officers arrived they found a 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Medics took the man to a Shoreline Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
During the investigation, the man, identified as Jose Villarreal, was found to have assaulted his 32-year-old girlfriend. The girlfriend got a handgun and shot Villarreal in an effort to protect herself from further harm.
The female was also taken to the hospital by medics with serious injuries.
Once Villarreal was medically cleared from the hospital, he was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence and was taken to the City Detention Center for booking.
