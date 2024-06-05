Man shot and arrested on city's West Side Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Police were called out to a home in the 1200 block of Mendoza Street in the city's West Side on Tuesday at 3:42 p.m., according to a police report.

When officers arrived they found a 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Medics took the man to a Shoreline Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, the man, identified as Jose Villarreal, was found to have assaulted his 32-year-old girlfriend. The girlfriend got a handgun and shot Villarreal in an effort to protect herself from further harm.

The female was also taken to the hospital by medics with serious injuries.

KRIS 6 News

Once Villarreal was medically cleared from the hospital, he was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence and was taken to the City Detention Center for booking.

