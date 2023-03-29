Man sentenced to 35 years for murder of Rebecca Maloney.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than three years after being arrested, Luis Garza-Gonzalez is headed to prison for 35 years for the murder of Rebecca Maloney, according to a release from the Aransas Pass Police Department.

In January 2020, 29-year-old Rebecca Maloney's body was found inside a toolbox along Railroad Street near downtown Aransas Pass.

Officials at the time confirmed she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Garza-Gonzalez was arrested later that month, after the APPD collected evidence and witness statements tying him directly to Maloney's death, officials said.

A few days later, Jaime Garcia and Luis Perez were arrested in connection with Maloney's death.

On March 24, Garza-Gonzalez plead guilty to murder. Perez and Garcia also plead guilty to tampering with evidence. They were both given 10 year prison sentences, respectively.

The release states all sentences were given without a trial.

