Man killed at San Diego apartment complex identified

San Diego Police have identified the victim in Monday night's fatal shooting as 33-year-old Justin Rodriguez of Freer.

Police Chief Ben Gomez said officers responded to St. Mary's Apartments on the 200 block of Mier Street just before 7 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found Rodriguez with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder area.

Rodriguez died at the scene.

According to Gomez, Rodriguez was at his girlfriend's apartment when her friends arrived. They were there to confront Rodriguez about allegations that he had hit his girlfriend. The confrontation escalated, and Rodriguez was shot. A 40 caliber pistol was recovered at another residence, Gomez said.

The shooter fled the scene, and the case remains under investigation with assistance from the Texas Rangers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

