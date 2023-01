CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera told KRIS 6 News a man has barricaded himself inside a home in Mathis.

Rivera said the call came in at about 9:30 a.m. near County Road 704.

The road to CR704 has been closed, and the homeowner was safely removed from the home.

KRIS 6 News has a crew headed to the scene, and will have more details as they become available.

