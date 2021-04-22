Man hospitalized after accident at Everhart and Alameda

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was taken to the hospital with injuries sustained after he was pinned between a building and a vehicle earlier this morning.

The accident occurred about 11 a.m. today in the Town and Country Center at Everhart and Alameda.

Police say a 90-year-old woman hit the gas instead of the brake to cause the accident.

A man standing outside the Conviva Care Center was hit and pinned by the vehicle.

Police say he suffered internal injuries in the accdient.

Because it happened on private property, the woman was not ticketed for the accident.

