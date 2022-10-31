Watch Now
Man found dead at south side motel, robbery-homicide detectives are investigating

Police officers were called to Motel 6 for an unknown man deceased with blood on his shirt early Monday morning.
Posted at 3:45 PM, Oct 31, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was found dead on the 5800 block of Williams Drive on Monday morning at a motel on the city's south side.

Police were dispatched to Motel 6 concerning an unknown man found at the motel with blood on his shirt.

When police officers arrived, they said they found the unknown man deceased by an unknown nature, and according to Lieutenant Micheal Pena, Robbery Homicide is now investigating this incident.

Officials have not released any further details as this is an active investigation.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

