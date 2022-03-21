Man facing charges after wrong way crash on NPID.

CORPUS CHRISTI — A man is facing serious charges after a head-on collision over the weekend.

The Corpus Christi Police Department said crash happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday at N.P.I.D. eastbound and Highway 44.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, was driving the wrong way and hit another vehicle.

Officials said the victim in the accident was seriously hurt following the collision, and taken to the hospital.

As for the driver at fault, police said once he's released from the hospital, he faces a charge of intoxication assault.

Officials said more details regarding the incident will be released when they are available.

This is a developing story.