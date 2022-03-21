Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man facing charges after wrong way crash on NPID

Man facing charges after wrong way crash on NPID.
police
Posted at 6:04 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 19:04:03-04

CORPUS CHRISTI — A man is facing serious charges after a head-on collision over the weekend.

The Corpus Christi Police Department said crash happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday at N.P.I.D. eastbound and Highway 44.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, was driving the wrong way and hit another vehicle.

Officials said the victim in the accident was seriously hurt following the collision, and taken to the hospital.

As for the driver at fault, police said once he's released from the hospital, he faces a charge of intoxication assault.

Officials said more details regarding the incident will be released when they are available.

This is a developing story. Stay with KRIS 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education