Man attacked and killed by pack of dogs in Aransas County

ARANSAS COUNTY, TX — A Coastal Bend man was attacked early Tuesday morning by a pack of dogs and later died from his injuries, the Aransas County Sheriff's Department stated.

According to Aransas County Sheriff Bill Mills, police were called to the 1000 block of S. San Antonio St. in Rockport just after 5:01 a.m..

When officers arrived, they discovered an unknown man in his 30's with severe injuries. Sheriff Mills said at least three dogs attacked the victim, but he was not able to confirm the exact number of dogs in the pack.

"We have identified who we believe the owner is. The investigation is still premature," Sheriff Mills said.

Officials said the Aransas County Sheriff's Office is investigating this attack, but no other information was released.