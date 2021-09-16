Man arrested after police find woman dead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police said they have arrested a suspect who allegedly killed a woman early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Viola Avenue, near Gollihar Road and Ayers Street, just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

They said that when they arrived, they found a woman in her 50's dead in her front yard. After finding signs of physical trauma, detectives determined the woman's death to be suspicious.

After identifying a possible suspect, investigators tracked him down in South Central Texas. He was arrested with the help of a partnering agency there.

"We can confirm that this was not a random act of violence and there are no outstanding suspects," police said in a CCPD Blotter post.

The release states the man will be extradited to Nueces county at a later time, at which point his identity will be released.