Man accused of murdering a New Hampshire couple on a local beach in 2019 pleads guilty

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Two people arrested in connection to the 2019 murder of a New Hampshire couple on a local beach were expected to appear in court Wednesday in Kleberg County.

One of them, Adam Curtis Williams, entered a guilty plea in the capital murder case, along with unlawful use of a firearm, theft, and tampering with evidence.

New Hampshire couple James and Michelle Butler first were reported missing in October 2019. Their bodies were later found buried close to Padre Balli Park, south of Bob Hall Pier.

The following month, Adam Curtis Williams and Amanda Noverr were accused of driving the Butlers' stolen truck and RV into Mexico. They were caught on camera crossing the Mexico border with the Butlers' stolen truck and RV. They were eventually caught, arrested, and extradited back to the United States. Both have been in jail since November 2019.

Both Williams and Noverr were expected to plead guilty to theft and murder. Noverr's plea has not been reported yet.

This means the death penalty will be taken off the table for Williams. Over the summer, prosecutors made it clear that they were seeking the death penalty against him.

Authorities working the case have remained tight-lipped because of a gag order. But if the two make guilty pleas, that gag order is expected to be lifted.

