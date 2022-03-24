Make-A-Wish and Valero team up to make wish come true for 14-year-old

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 14-year-old Kendall Ramos was surprised on Wednesday afternoon by the Make-A-Wish foundation and Valero. Kendall wished for a new gold cart, and Valero was able to take it one step further.

They surprised her with a Tiffany Blue golf cart as well as a visit to the Valero Texas Open to meet pro-golfer Jordan Speith.

Ramos was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2021 and has been battling cancer ever since. She had to get a total resection of her femur and she now has a prosthetic one, but that has not stopped her from showing off her Colgate smile every chance she gets.

Her father Lupe Ramos said that he is glad she has remained so positive.

"She really has been happy throughout this whole, that smile you see is something we get to see even on her worst day," he said.

Her mother Crystal Landgraf said that she has done extremely well in her treatment.

"She actually has done amazing throughout chemo, handled the nausea really well, minimal vomiting, her counts have been great," Landgraf said.

The Ramos-Landgraf family is thankful for this day.