CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi's Department of Public Works announced vegetation maintenance on the eastern portion of the Oso Bay Turnaround will be postponed due to weather.

Crews were originally scheduled to close the roadway on Wednesday July 7 through Thursday July 8.

Vegetation maintenance is performed twice a year near the State Highway 358 underpass. The department will release more information on when this work will be rescheduled.