CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KZTV Action 10 News is committed to sharing information to help you get a job.

Lowe's is looking to fill 50,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time workers.

The available positions include cashiers, retail associates, stockers and receivers, merchandising service associates, drivers, supervisors and Pro sales roles.

It's all part of a national hiring event.

CLICK HERE for information about how to apply for a job.