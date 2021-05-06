Los Encinos Elementary celebrates teachers with pirate fest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Schools across the state are celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week and at CCISD'S Los Encinos Elementary, you could say they really struck gold with their celebration.

For the past nine years, the school has picked a theme for each celebration . This year the theme was "Teachers are our treasure".

To put everyone in the mood, teachers, staff and students all dressed up as pirates. Teachers like Celeste Trevino, who teaches Pre-k, says they appreciate the support they have received this past year from staff and parents.

Trevino told us, "every day is a gift for us, every day is a challenge. By going back to our first day of school this year to this point, we've shown so much progress as a staff because we've been there for each other."

If you're wondering what sort of food was on the menu, teachers were treated to a pirate feast of fish and chips.