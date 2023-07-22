Longtime Judge James Klager dies at age 93

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Judge James Klager, a long-time civic leader in the Coastal Bend, has died.

He served Nueces County for nearly 60 years in three different capacities; first as a lawyer, then as a State Representative and finally as a judge.

He stepped down from the bench in 2014. The Nueces County Courthouse's central jury room is named after him.

Judge Joe Benavides is one of several people who said they'll never forget Klager and the impact he left on the community.

"He guided me the right direction and I see the jury room -- the jury selection room and it reminds me of him," Benavides said. "He was a character also with a couple of jokes here and there, but very firm. If you had him smile, then that was a friend that you could really really believe in."

