Long-time teacher speaks about the importance of school supplies received from Operation SOS

BEEVILLE, Texas — In conjunction with United Way of the Coastal Bend and H-E-B, KRIS Communications is working to gather monetary and school supply donations to benefit the school districts in the Coastal Bend through Operation Supply our Students (SOS).

Albert Pope is a middle school teacher at Moreno Junior High in Beeville. He has only been with the district for one year, but has worked at other districts in the area, and has been molding young minds for more than 30 years.

“There are a lot of students who may not have pencils, paper, and every day we’re providing pencils so they can write down notes. The SOS program is crucial to not only Beeville ISD, but all of South Texas,” Pope said.

Pope said having the proper materials to learn in a classroom can make or break a student’s educational experience.

“If a child doesn’t have the needed materials to take notes and remember and store that information, like folders and all that, then the education process is hampered,” he said.

After the last year families have experienced, Pope said this year for some people the school supplies are needed the most.

“Due to the pandemic, there are a lot of people who have economic hardships, and the district and SOS providing the supplies is very needed for the people not only in Beeville, but all across South Texas,” he said.

Donations to Operation SOS can be made online, via text message, by texting “SOS” to 91999, or in-person at several H-E-B locations throughout the Coastal Bend.