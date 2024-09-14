Lone Star Santas' Day proclaimed on Sept. 16; local organization hosting fundraiser

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — State Representatives John Lujan and Sam Harless signed a proclamation declaring September 16, 2024, Lone Star Santas' Day in the state of Texas.

The proclamation was signed to recognize the work done by Lone Star Santas Charities and their Convoy of Toys.

"The purpose of Lone Star Santas' Day is to introduce Texans to the mission of this great organization and invite all Texans to join in support of that mission. We are seeking individuals, families, companies, and corporations throughout Texas who would like to join Santa's Team and help sponsor Lone Star Santas Charities® in their service to communities throughout Texas," said organizers.

Bubba's 33, located at 1921 S Padre Island Dr., is hosting a fundraiser 10% night on Sept. 16.

All you have to do is show the flyer below when ordering. 10% of your meal will be donated to Lone Star Santas.

"Bring a toy and/or cash donation and get a picture with Santa from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.," added organizers.

For more information, visit the Lone Star Santas website here: Home Page - Lone Star Santas