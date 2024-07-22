London ISD has its first day of school, district anticipates 5-6% student increase this school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — London ISD kicked off this school year today with lots of excitement as they have new buildings that opened today.

Those are actually opening up when our kids come in on [today]. Brand new buildings," Dr. Chapman said.

As the number of people moving to London grows, so does the size of the London School District. The last school year ended with about 1,800 students enrolled.

"There is a lot of construction in London ISD. Just this year we wrapped up an elementary school addition, a high school addition, and a middle school/high school cafeteria project," Chapman said.

The superintendent said the best part for him is watching students experience it all for the first time.

"The start of school is always a wonderful time for everybody. But when you're coming in have some new facilities, it changes that dynamic a little more.

Growth, Dr. Chapman believes, not only impacts the school buildings, but also how the district's athletes compete.

"We are a large 3A. So we'll compete for the next 2 years at 3A. After that we'll probably be over that number for the next realignment 2026," Chapman said.

Dr. Chapman said the growing district will probably hit 2000 students at some point during the 2024-2025 school year.

We don't see the growth stopping any time soon. So we're going to really have to look at a short-term and long-term plan for London ISD to make sure we best fit the needs of our students," Dr. Chapman said.

