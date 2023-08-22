London ISD cancels Wednesday classes after taking heavy damages from TS Harold

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tropical Storm Harold caused a series of delays and cancellations for independent school districts across the Coastal Bend, but some of those damages were more severe than others.

According to a press release from London ISD, all classes will be canceled on Wednesday due to damage from the storm.

Classes are expected to resume on Thursday. Monday, Sept. 11 has been designated as a make-up day for students and teachers.

London ISD officials said that all of their campuses suffered damage from the storm, including ceiling tile debris, standing water and lack of electricity or working restrooms.

