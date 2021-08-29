Locals gather to protest medical mandates and lockdowns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several people gathered on Padre Island on Saturday to hold a protest against lockdowns, vaccines, and mask mandates.

The Coastal Bend Republican Coalition organized the event as part of nationwide protests opposing what they call un-American medical mandates and lockdowns. The protesters wanted a family friendly event where they could have their voices heard about not wanting to be forced into medical decisions.

"So here we are people, I respect your point of view, if you believe in taking the vaccines take it, but I believe you should respect my decisions as well," said Marea Luthiger with Latinos for America First.

Members from several groups were in attendance at Saturday's rally, including the Coastal Bend Tea Party, Coastal Bend Latinos for U.S.A, Corpus Christi Moms for Liberty, and the Nueces County Election Integrity Project.