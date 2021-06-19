Locals celebrate Juneteenth at Cole Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members of the Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education are celebrating Juneteenth at Cole Park from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This is the third year the group has celebrated Juneteeth with a festival and many attendees are thrilled that Juneteenth is now considered a federal holiday.

"Glad to be here, glad to see the community coming out, glad the weather participated and there's not any rain, and glad we now have Juneteenth as a federal holiday, " said Tina Butler, president of TABPHE C.C. Chapter.

"I am glad to be here, and I'm so glad that the law passed the other day so now we have a national holiday for juneteenth. it's a blessing and it's wonderful. There's still a long way to go behind the BLM but we'll get there," said attendee Judy Davis-Pipkins.

Mattress Firm, who is one of the sponsors of the event, shut down all 13 stores in south Texas Saturday in honor of Juneteenth. The event included free food and music for the public, as well as several groups to help educate the public of the services available to them.