Local woman having issues with home warranty company

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you ever been offered or signed up for one of those home warranty service contracts?

You pay an annual fee, and they repair most things in your home, like appliances.

A Corpus Christi woman contacted us claiming she had signed up with one of these home warranty companies. and paid them nearly one thousand dollars. But, when it came time for the company to send one of their contractors to make repairs... well she's still waiting for them to show up.

"Why did you need a home warranty company?" we asked her. "I just bought a home. I wanted to cover my appliances," she replied.

Monica Martinez says she was having a problem with the garage door opener at her home.

So she went online, did her research and chose Select Home Warranty.

"What convinced you, yeah, that's the one? The price was good. The discount for having 2 homes in one policy. They covered a lot of items in my home. My garage. My washer. My dryer. My refrigerator. My oven. My built-in microwave."

So in August 2021 Martinez says she paid Select nearly $1000.00 for one year of coverage.

A check of their Facebook page says Select Home Warranty is in New Jersey.

On Thursday, July 28th, we sent Select an email explaining that Martinez had asked for our help getting her situation with them resolved.

They responded later that same day, saying in an email, "we'll have a response within 24 hours."

But they have not responded.

Martinez says Select has never sent a contractor to her home to diagnose two separate requests, but she did recall what they offered to do for her.

"How 'bout you pay out of pocket ? We'll pre-authorize $100.00. You get your own contractor. Get it diagnosed, and we'll reimburse you."

Since no one showed up, Martinez grew tired and frustrated waiting on Select, so she took action. "I hired my own person. They came and looked at it. I paid them out of pocket. Select Home Warranty was supposed to reimburse me for those amounts, and they did not" she told us.

We contacted the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and they confirm they have opened an investigation into Select Home warranty, which they also wrote, also does business as XPD Warranty Group.

Martinez has contacted the Texas Attorney General's office, the Federal Trade Commission, the New Jersey office of Consumer Affairs, the Texas Department of Insurance, and the Corpus Christi Bar Association.

Martinez also told us other customers are contacting her about their experiences with Select. "What really led me to speak to you most is that I'm having people email me who are disabled. Disabled vets too. Single mothers."