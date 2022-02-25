Local veterans react to Russia-Ukraine conflict

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ukrainians are feeling the effects of war in their country after Russia provoked a full on invasion.

Mario Rincon Sr, a veteran who was deployed in Iraq, says the situation unfolding is sad and all too familiar.

"It is a very sad day for Ukarine and for the soldiers fighting over there to defend their country. Feeling how that feels, it is a very sad day too for them."

Vietnam veteran Lazaro Camarillo said that Russia should have thought twice before sending its troops in. He said that several lives will be lost.

"The sacrifice that they go through especially the family, the family sacrifices so much and sometimes we don't think of the families, they sacrifice so much because of their sons and daughters," he said.

Both said they hope Russia will retreat.