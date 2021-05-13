Local teen gets big scholarship, internship from Amazon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Going to college once looked unaffordable to Tuloso-Midway High School senior Kamyrin Paiz.

Now she's going for free thanks in large part to a scholarship only 100 students in underserved communities across the country receive.

"I’ve been raised by a single parent for the majority of my life, and due to that, college expenses had always been a big worry for me and my family," Paiz said. "But thanks to Amazon and this opportunity, I’m able to pursue my dreams."

Shipping giant Amazon awarded Paiz one of its Future Engineer Scholarships consisting of $40,000 to cover tuition and a paid internship with the company after her freshman year.

It's just what her engineering and robotics teacher at TMHS says she needs to make the transition from high school to college.

"She wants to be an innovator," Mahogany Garza said. "So I think this kind of an internship, this kind of program, is really going to get her where she wants to be.”

Paiz will use the Amazon scholarship, and others, to attend the University of Texas at Austin this fall where she'll major in computer science.

What comes next isn't clear, but the sky's the limit.

"A big thank you to Amazon for this opportunity," Paiz said. "And I’m so excited for what the future holds.”