Local taxi drivers prepare for an increase in their rates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council members approved raising taxicab fares by 30 percent, an increase the Corpus Christi Police Department agreed on.

“In March we began getting concerns from the industry regarding inflation and the costs of fuel,” said Deputy Chief, Billy Breedlove.

The last time cab drivers raised their rates was 14 years ago.

Since then, taxicab companies have gone through a pandemic and now a high inflation rate.

“Every cent adds up. I feel the economy struggle too,” said Shane Niles.

Niles lives in Corpus Christi and tells KZTV, he remembers a time when customers could take a cab anywhere in town and pay a flat rate of $10.

Nowadays that trip will cost you over $16, not including charges for additional stops.

“I can throw a homie five dollars for gas a lot easier than whatever the cab is going to charge,” said Niles.

Lynn Martin with Express Cab said a driver charges according to the meter. Now, with the city's change, it could mean more money in her pocket.

“I get to be driving around more or as much as I can, then I’ll have extra income. That few extra dollars are going to add more gas to my car,” Martin said.

Martin said this ordinance will be a sigh of relief for local taxicab companies.

“It’s going to help. Not just for me but for anyone who works for a taxicab company,” Martin said.

In her five years with express cab, Martin has been able to make ends meet because of her regular customers. She doesn’t think the price increase will affect the number of people who call for her services

