Local swimmers participate in World's Largest Swimming Lesson event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — About 100 Corpus Christi residents participated in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson at Bill Witt Aquatic Center on Thursday, joining thousands worldwide in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record.

The annual event promotes water safety and swimming education across the globe, with participants of all ages taking part in simultaneous swimming lessons.

"We actually start swim lessons at 6 months old with the city but we go up to just any age that is going to come out and learn how to swim and we've got some very experienced instructors that actually teach adults as well," Bonney Maurer said.

KRIS 6

Maurer is the Aquatics Program Manager for the City of Corpus Christi.

For those who missed the record attempt, swimming lessons are available all summer long at city pools.

The current Guinness World Record for the World's Largest Swimming Lesson was set in 2014 when 36,564 people across 22 countries participated in a simultaneous, one-day swimming lesson.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.