Local students learn valuable skills through special STEM camp

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was all about science, technology, engineering and math at Del Mar College's west campus for some local students on Thursday.

Dozens of kids tested out robots and catapults they made themselves.

It's part of the Corpus Christi Pre-freshman engineering camp with Del Mar College and Flint Hills Resources.

The six-week program encouraged students to get involved in a career related to the STEM field.

Eduardo Juarez was among the students who participated in this year's program. He said this was his second year joining.

"It's a lot of fun and it will give you a lot of different perspectives because you're talking to different people that see the world differently," said Juarez.

Campers also heard lectures by STEM professionals who provided insight into what the future holds for them.

Flint Hills Resources is the program's lead sponsor.

The company has donated approximately $150,000 over the past decade to support the program.

Program coordinators told KRIS 6 News the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on this opportunity for students, but it's stronger than ever.

Over the past 10 years, they've managed to help 600 graduates.

37 students took part in this year's camp.

Applications for the program open every January.

To learn more about the Corpus Christi Prefreshman engineering camp, click here.

