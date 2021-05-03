Local splash pad shuts down after one day of use

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Lindale Park splash pad had to close after one day of operation, due to trash clogging up the water filters.

Corpus Christi Aquatics Facebook Page

The culprits, according to the City of Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Aquatics Division, included balloons, paper trash and mud that clogged the filters and caused the system to shut down.

"It seems a family had a birthday party including water balloons and apparently a grand time playing in the mud and throwing it around the splash pad and didn't pick up any of their trash or decorations," said a post from Corpus Christi Aquatics. "After only 1 day of operation, the splash pads needed service because of all the material pulled into the pumps."

Corpus Christi Aquatics Facebook Page

The splash pad, located at 3133 Swantner Drive, is back up and running, but the City Parks and Recreation Department would like to prevent future damage to the splash pads by encouraging patrons to follow the rules and clean up after themselves.

"We want the public to enjoy our splash pads, but we want them to respect the rules," Lisa Oliver from Parks and Recreation says.

SPLASH PAD RULES:

Corpus Christi Aquatics Facebook Page

Splash pads at Lindale, Salinas, and Bill Witt park have been open to the public since May 1. The days and hours of operation are Tuesday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m..

Find more information about the splash pads here.

