Local scholars to take part in leadership program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Friday Jan. 27, the Buccaneer Commission announced the 20 high school students taking part in the 2023 Buc Days Port of Corpus Christi Leadership Program at the Omni Hotel.

According to a press release, the students were selected from a group of 147 applicants from the 11 Coastal Bend counties. The semester-long program will include time with mentors as well as community improvement projects.

A total of $80,000 in scholarship money will be awarded to the 20 scholars at the end of the program. Each student will receive at least $3,500. Awards will be announced on Saturday May 13 as part of Rodeo Corpus Christi festivities.

Here is the full list of scholars taking part in the program:

Isabella Chimbunde - Incarnate Word Academy

Diamond Gomez - Moody High School

Lilian McKenna - WB Ray High School

Brooke Moreno - Gregory-Portland High School

Suhawni Narang - WB Ray High School

Sydney Quimby - Carroll High School

Ann Rogers - Homeschool

Isabella Serrao - WB Ray High School

Joanna Wang - WB Ray High School

Diego Aguillon - Gregory-Portland High School

Adacely Aguirre - Taft High School

Cole Bailey - WB Ray High School

Windsor Bissell - WB Ray High School

Logan Dewald - Sinton High School

James Eaves - Harold T Branch Academy

Jace Hofstetter - Callalen High School

Blake Koether - Sinton High School

David Matl - Incarnate Word Academy

Marco Ruiz - Alice High School

D'Schon Simmons - West Oso High School

