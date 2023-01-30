Local scholars to take part in leadership program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Friday Jan. 27, the Buccaneer Commission announced the 20 high school students taking part in the 2023 Buc Days Port of Corpus Christi Leadership Program at the Omni Hotel.
According to a press release, the students were selected from a group of 147 applicants from the 11 Coastal Bend counties. The semester-long program will include time with mentors as well as community improvement projects.
A total of $80,000 in scholarship money will be awarded to the 20 scholars at the end of the program. Each student will receive at least $3,500. Awards will be announced on Saturday May 13 as part of Rodeo Corpus Christi festivities.
Here is the full list of scholars taking part in the program:
Isabella Chimbunde - Incarnate Word Academy
Diamond Gomez - Moody High School
Lilian McKenna - WB Ray High School
Brooke Moreno - Gregory-Portland High School
Suhawni Narang - WB Ray High School
Sydney Quimby - Carroll High School
Ann Rogers - Homeschool
Isabella Serrao - WB Ray High School
Joanna Wang - WB Ray High School
Diego Aguillon - Gregory-Portland High School
Adacely Aguirre - Taft High School
Cole Bailey - WB Ray High School
Windsor Bissell - WB Ray High School
Logan Dewald - Sinton High School
James Eaves - Harold T Branch Academy
Jace Hofstetter - Callalen High School
Blake Koether - Sinton High School
David Matl - Incarnate Word Academy
Marco Ruiz - Alice High School
D'Schon Simmons - West Oso High School
