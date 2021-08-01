Local resident hosts back-to-school giveaway at Hillcrest Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local resident is giving back to his community before the school year begins.

The back-to-school giveaway was held at Hillcrest Park where backpacks full of school supplies were given out to children. Free music, food and haircuts for boys and hair styles for girls were also provided.

"That has been my goal, you know, come back to my community and give back because like I said, I grew up here," said local resident and giveaway host David Thompson.

Thompson would like to thank The Works hair salon for helping with this back-to-school giveaway.