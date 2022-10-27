Local program offers South Texas women free breast cancer screenings

It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and it's very important for women to get screened for breast cancer every year.

The South Coastal Area Health Education Center has a program called "Salud en Mis Manos" that can help women who don't have insurance or the money to pay for their screenings.

The director of South Coastal Area Health Education Center, Belinda Flores, said many women will avoid being checked because they're scared.

"Many times, we hear the word cancer, and it puts a lot of fear in our, in our minds and our families. It's like a death sentence, but if we're proactive with our health and gets screened at least once a year to make sure that everything's okay. Then, if anything is detected, it's caught early, it can be treated and people can go on to have fabulous lives," Flores said.

The center partners with South Texas Family Planning to offer the services to women in need and usually can schedule appointments on the day

To schedule an appointment or for more information on this program, call South Texas Family Planning at 361- 855-7333. For a list of the other free or low-cost same day services they provide, click here.

