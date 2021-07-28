Local police and firefighters compete to save lives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local police and firefighters are battling it out to save lives as the annual Boots and Badges competition continues.

First responders are competing to see who raises the most blood donations for the Coastal Bend Blood Center. This friendly competition comes as the blood bank says it is in need of donations.

"It's not so friendly we like to win, and in the end the public really wins with this one, it's not the police department or the fire department our citizens win," said Chief Robert Rocha with CCFD.

You can cast your vote by donating blood through July 31. For a full list of locations where you can donate, click here.