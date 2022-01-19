Local organization offers free tax return preparation hosted at five sites for those who earned less than $66,000

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you earned $66,000 or less in 2021, you are eligible to get your tax return prepared for free thanks to one local group of volunteers.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is a service provided by United Way Coastal Bend. The program offers free income tax return preparation for those who qualify in hopes of alleviating the stress of the tax season.

There will be five VITA sites throughout Corpus Christi where you can either drop-off your tax information or prepare your tax return in-person.

“Due to COVID-19, most sites will offer drop-off services only, where clients can drop off their tax documents and have them prepared by one of our VITA volunteers,” said Donna Hurley in a release, vice president of Community Impact at United Way of the Coastal Bend. “Others will offer both drop-off and face-to-face services. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as able so we can continue to safely provide these services to the community.”

The five VITA sites include:

United Way of the Coastal Bend

4659 Everhart Rd.

Drop-Off Only

Opens Jan. 31

Goodwill Industries of South Texas

4135 Ayers St.

Drop-Off Only

Opens Jan. 24

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

6300 Ocean Dr.

Drop-Off AND In-Person

Opens Feb. 4

West Oso High School

754 Flato Rd.

Drop-Off Only

Opens Feb. 16

Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend

520 N Staples St.

Drop-Off Only

Opens Jan. 31

For hours of operation for each site, click here.

VITA says you'll need to bring the following documents to your VITA site so your tax return can be prepared:

Your photo ID

Social Security card or individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN) letter for all individuals listed on the return

W-2s, 1099s (including 1099-G for unemployment received if applicable) and all other tax-related documents for 2021

Letter 6419 from the IRS regarding Advanced Child Tax Credit distributed in 2021

Form 1095-A, B or C Health Insurance Coverage Statement

All 1098 E&T forms for educational expenses

Childcare provider name, address, phone number and tax ID number

Voided check if using direct deposit for refund

Copy of your 2020 tax return (if possible)

If you are dropping off your documents, you will also need:

Form 14446 - provided at the VITA drop-off site

Form 13614-C - can print/fill out in advance or complete when provided at the VITA drop-off site

For more information on VITA's free tax preparation, click here.