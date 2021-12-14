Local organization demanding 'independent leader' be elected to Port Commission

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local organization is calling on the city of Corpus Christi to elect what they call an "independent community leader" to the Port of Corpus Christi Commission. The group, "People's Port" was at City Hall Monday to spread their message.

According to the group, too many port commissioners have personal or financial interests in the port. The activists say the city's mayor and council should appoint a commissioner that is an independent community leader and will prioritize the community's interest.

"We're asking for transparency, what they do at the port affects all of us," said Sylvia Campos, People's Port.

The group says seven of its members have applied for the port commissioner position. They say if city officials don't want to elect an independent commissioner, they should allow the community to vote for the port commissioners.