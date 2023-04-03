Local nonprofit in need of donations to help the hungry

CORPUS CHRIST, Texas — There is a group of people with an abundance of food to share at Artesian Park, near Corpus Christi's downtown area.

Tacos Not Bombs CC consists of volunteers who dedicate their time to fighting poverty in the Coastal Bend.

For more than 10 years, the group has been going to the park to feed anyone hungry, typically on Sunday.

The group said they have served more than 250 meals each time they complete their weekly mission. Tacos Not Bombs CC and volunteers also provide hygiene supplies, clothes, shoes, haircuts and pet food for attendees.

At this time the Tacos Not Bombs CC is looking to the community for support. They are trying to raise funds to purchase a small cargo trailer to transport much-needed supplies like tables, food, and items they use to set up every Sunday.

A volunteer said giving time, items or money to help people is a rewarding experience.

The president of the nonprofit has been with the group for at least six years and started volunteering after her mother passed away from cancer.

She said when her parents were alive she would spend her time helping them run errands and go to doctor appointments. When they passed away, she said she had a void she needed to fill, and helping those in need fulfilled that desire.

Volunteering also allowed her to bond with her daughter, Ashley Sollars, who has been participating in community outreach events since she was a teenager.

"Some kids don't get to spend that time with their parents and I know when I'm older I can look back and say I made a difference with my mom." Sollars said.

They encourage people to help make an impact. If you are interested in donating funds for the trailer click here or you can learn more about the group and other needs by clicking here.