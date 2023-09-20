Local non-profit organization assists Alzheimer's caregivers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One non-profit has been helping families and caregivers of Alzheimer's patients by providing the tools and information they need.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi had its 14th annual face-to-face family and friends caregiver conference and festival.

Doctor Néstor Praderio said not everyone wants to become a caregiver but most people end up having to be one for their loved ones.

"Be alert, be prepared don't adopt the silence speak up bring your loved one to any event that can be educational or supportive," Praferio said.

This free event provided caregivers and families with resources for families that are dealing with someone with cognitive impairment Paul Zambie with Texas Legal Services says these events are important.

"The lower income folks don't have access to a lot of the legal services and they just don't have the knowledge or education to get the needed help and events like this are just essential," Zambie said.

Samantha Perez an advisory council with face-to-face says usually a lot of caregivers sometimes just take the role of being a caregiver as an expectation. So many seek help.

"Having these events is important because it brings repeatable people the right resources, free resources if we can to those who may not be able to know where to look," Perez said.

The organization will hold its 16th annual Walk for Memory on Saturday, November 4th from 10 am to noon at Waters Edge Park.

