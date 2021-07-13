Local mosquito count surging after last week's rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now that the rain has ended and the Coastal Bend has started to dry out, the mosquito population across the area is surging.

There haven't been any reports of West Nile Virus or any other mosquito-borne illnesses.

Corpus Christi Vector Control officials say the city's mosquito-spraying has a lot to do with that.

City leaders say spraying worked in the spring, and they're confident it will work again.

"It was bad for a while. And through effective, strategic spraying we got it back under control," Corpus Christi Animal Care Services program manager Joel Skidmore said. "We're not going to stop what we've been doing. We're going straight back into the spraying schedule."

There are several things you can do to protect yourself against mosquitoes, including getting rid of any standing water.