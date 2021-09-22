Local McDonald's owners commit $1M for bigger RMHCSTX home for families with sick children

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local McDonald's owners/operators are committing one million dollars to Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas to help build a new bigger home to house families with sick children visiting the city for treatment.

According to their website, Ronald McDonald House Charities help alleviate some financial burdens for families with sick children by feeding and housing them while they are visiting the area for their child's treatment.

Right now, the existing Ronald McDonald House near Driscoll Children's Hospital on Fort Worth St. is at maximum capacity and has been having to turn away families. This million dollar donation will be used to build a new 40-room house to serve more families who travel to the area for their children’s healthcare needs.

“This gift from our local McDonald’s Owner-Operators is a true testament to inspire others who can give. It is heart breaking to tell a family, we don’t have enough rooms to serve them, this gift gets us closer to solving this problem. ” said Michelle Horine in a release, chief executive officer of RMHC South Texas.

Construction on the new house is scheduled to begin once the fundraising goal meets 80% of the financial support needed.