Local man to host barbecue benefit for Holly road shooting victim

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — To help pay for her funeral expenses, a local man is hosting a barbecue benefit on November 20 for southside shooting victim Roslyn Ramon.

“They’re family to me so this hit real close to home and that’s one of the reasons why I couldn’t just sit back even though they didn’t ask,” Pete Trevino said. “I approached them with the offer of helping.”

Trevino is a close friend of Ramon’s dad.In the past, Trevino hosted a number of barbecue benefits to help the community raise thousands of dollars in the process.

“I’ve been in situations where I’ve lost family members and we’ve had to do this for ourselves without assistance or help,” Trevino said.

He asked his friends at The Valencia Events Center on Ayers if they could host a barbecue benefit.

“I reached out to them. They didn’t even hesitate. They said whatever I needed to use they opened it with open doors,” Trevino said.

He said the support from the community has already poured in.

“People have been calling me left and right,” Trevino said. “Businesses want to donate and help.”

Renewing his faith in humanity after a tragedy

“Corpus has a lot of good and people just don’t see it,” Trevino said. “We’ve had benefits where we’ve had them stretched all of the way to airline and I’ve done them in pouring rain and people still come to show their support.”

The barbecue benefit will be held starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday November 20 at The Valencia Events Center on 6110 Ayers Street until they run out.

Plates will be $10 and will have chicken, sausage rice and beans. Trevino said they still need people willing to donate sausage and chicken.

To donate call Trevino at 361-815-5199.

Police said around 3 a.m. on Saturday, 20-year-old Ramon was driving her car with a group of friends on Holly Road near Airline when gunshots came from a black SUV next to them.

She died from a single gunshot wound and two out of five of her passengers were taken to the hospital.

Police arrested Esten Chavez who admitted to opening fire on Ramon’s car.

The shooting is still under investigation.